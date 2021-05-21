Serie B side Monza have emerged as a possible destination for the 42-year-old, Gianluigi Buffon who may likely retire at the end of the season.

Buffon announced two weeks ago he would leave Juventus at the end of the season, but kept the door open for a new chapter of his career.

According to Il Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport, Monza are one of the clubs interested in securing his services in the summer.





Il Corriere newspaper reports Monza CEO Adriano Galliani sent Buffon a text message after he had announced his Juventus exit.

There isn’t an official offer on the table, but the Serie B side are strongly interested in the 2006 Italy World Cup winner.

As per Tuttosport, Parma are also considering his signing and the same is true of Olympiakos, Galatasaray and Porto.

The Ducali’s President Kyle Krause revealed he would soon announce the signing of a new Italian player, sparking rumours about Buffon’s return to the Stadio Tardini.