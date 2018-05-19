Gianluigi Buffon has played the final game of his 17-year Juventus career as the Bianconeri crowned a seventh straight Serie A title with a 2-1 win over relegated Hellas Verona.

The 40-year-old was substituted in the 63rd minute of Saturday’s Italian league finale at the Juventus Stadium and was given a standing ovation from the crowd.

Buffon struggled to hold back tears as he was given a guard of honour by his Juve teammates and club staff before being replaced by back-up goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio.

The Italy legend, who is expected to keep on playing next season, went on to do a lap of honour while the match continued in Turin, accepting gifts and congratulations from fans.

Juve sealed victory over Verona thanks to goals from Daniele Rugani and Miralem Pjanic, while Alessio Cerci halved the deficit for the visitors.

Buffon moved to Turin from Parma for £32.6m in 2001, which stood as a world-record fee for a goalkeeper until Manchester City signed Ederson in 2017.