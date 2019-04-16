<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ghana international Thomas Teye Partey has been adjudged Atletico Madrid’s Best Player for the Month of March.

Decided by votes and the final outcome announced on Tuesday, the midfielder beat the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Undoubtedly, his sublime curling goal scored from outside the box against Deportivo Alaves stands at the top of his highlights.

“I feel happy,” Partey, who had three league starts in the month, said in a video interview released by his club on social media.

“It’s not been easy [but] it [was] a great month.

“I thank all the people that voted [for] me. I feel happy and grateful.”

He said on the stunner against Alaves: “It’s one of the best goals that I’ve scored here. After [having] a good game, I think I deserved that goal.”

Atletico’s next game is against Eibar in La Liga on Saturday and the Odumase Krobo-born player expects a tough challenge on the road this weekend.

“We know they play well at their home ground. We have to do a great job, work hard to play a good game and try to win,” he added.

So far, Partey has made 27 total league outings, including 18 starts and three goals for Los Rojiblancos.

He has also made six appearances – all starts – in the Champions League, and played three times in the Copa del Rey.

The midfielder’s form is good news for Ghana, who are seeking to win the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in June and July, which would end a 37-year trophy drought.