Mubarak Wakaso says he will try his best to make a young fan of Alaves happy in what was a very emotional video posted on social media.

A video surfaced of a young boy crying deeply over the Ghana international’s exit from the La Liga outfit to Jiangsu Suning in the Chinese Super League.

Wakaso holds a strong affinity with Alaves fans, with his combative nature making the Babazorros a tough opponent to face.

“Never thought the love has gotten to this level,” Wakaso responded to the video posted on Twitter.





“My young fan is sharing tears because of my Alaves exit. So sad, can’t control my emotions too.

“I will try my best to make this young man happy.”

Wakaso played 70 times in all competitions for Alaves between his arrival in 2017 and departure in 2020.

In his first full two seasons, the Basque club comfortably avoided relegation. For the current campaign, they are presently six points clear of the drop in 14th place.

Wakaso still holds the record of most yellow cards in La Liga this season, with 11 to his name, ahead of Barcelona’s Gerard Pique (9) and Sevilla midfielder Fernando (9).