Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso will stay in the treatment room for a couple of days after picking up a minor injury, his Spanish club Deportivo Alaves have announced.

The midfielder suffered the setback during Sunday’s Spanish La Liga away clash with Osasuna.

Despite the injury, he lasted the entire duration of the game which ended 4-2 in favour of the hosts.

“Wakaso Mubarak suffered a fracture in the metacarpus of his right hand as reported by IMQ, official insurer of the Baskonia Alaves Group,” Alaves have published on their official website.

“The Ghanaian player will undergo a microsurgery tomorrow and is expected to return to training during this week.

“The club will be informed about his progress on a daily basis.”

Wakaso has been a key part of Alaves’ set-up this season, having featured in all but one of their 12 league games played so far. He started in all those games.

He is likely to return to training in time for Saturday’s La Liga clash with Real Valladolid ahead of the November international break.

The 29-year-old has been called up by Ghana for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe on November 14 and 18 respectively.