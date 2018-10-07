



In-form Ghana international Mubarak Wakaso has escaped unhurt following a car accident in Spain on Sunday morning.

The Deportivo Alavés midfielder was heading to Bilbao’s Loiu airport to travel to Ghana for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone when the accident took place.

28-year-old Wakaso, who had just helped his club defeat Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, did not sustain any serious injuries, and tweeted “I’m very well, thank God.”

His Spanish club also confirmed that the Ghanaian star was unhurt.

“Wakaso Mubarak has had a slight car accident this morning but he is in a perfect condition,” said Alaves in a statement which added that the incident happened on a stretch of the AP-68 motorway.

“Wakaso resumed on his way to the airport minutes later,” the statement concluded.

The midfielder is back in Kwesi Appiah’s Black Stars squad for their double-header against Sierra Leone on 11 and 15 October having missed Ghana’s 1-0 defeat to Kenya in a Nations Cup qualifier in Nairobi last month.

But the former Espanyol and Villarreal player may have to delay his return to the pitch for Ghana if their matches against Sierra Leone are cancelled.

Sierra Leone have been suspended from international football by Fifa and if the ban is not lifted by Thursday, the matches will not go ahead.

Ghana are one of four teams with three points in Group F of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying, which also includes Ethiopia.