Ex-Ghanaian Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi has resigned from his roles with FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The embattled former GFA boss’ decision follows a film that was released last week in which he was seen apparently accepting a gift of US$65,000 “shopping money” from an undercover reporter.

Although he vehemently denied any wrongdoing, the boss has stepped down from his roles in two of football’s biggest bodies.

Moreover, FIFA suspended Nyantakyi for 90 days on June 8, but he has now left his role on the FIFA Council.

He has also stepped aside from his roles with CAF including as first vice-president, the most senior figure at the confederation after its president, Ahmad Ahmad.

The BBC website has it that CAF has announced it will hold a vote at an Extraordinary Congress on 30 September 2018 in Egypt to fill the CAF 1st Vice-President function and the vacancy on the FIFA Council.

Nyantakyi and other football officials from around the continent were secretly filmed by undercover reporters receiving cash gifts as part of a documentary by controversial Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.