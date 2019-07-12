<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana defender Joseph Aidoo has completed a transfer to Spanish club Celta Vigo.

The centre-back has signed a five-year deal with the LaLiga outfit, bringing an end his two-year stay with Belgian side Genk.

“The Ghanaian central [defender] Joseph Aidoo will be a player of the club for the next five seasons after the agreement reached with the footballer and his club of origin, the Belgian Genk,” Celta have announced.

“Aidoo (Ghana, May 29, 1995) is a sturdy full-back, with great physical presence and excellent ball handling.

“His great scope and power of anticipation allow him to be a threat with the ball and insurance in defensive transitions.”

Aidoo’s move comes on the back of an impressive time with Genk last season.

The 23-year-old made 33 appearances in the Belgian First Division A, starting 31 of the games and scoring once.

He also played twice in the Belgian Cup and featured six times and scored once as Genk reached the Round of 32 in the Uefa Europa League.

His good showing in Europe earned him a place in Uefa’s Europa League’s Breakthrough Team of 2018.

Aidoo, who captained Ghana at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup in New Zealand, made his senior international debut in a friendly fixture against Mauritania in March.

The former Inter Allies and Hammarby man was part of the Black Stars’ squad that suffered a Round of 16 elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Tuesday.