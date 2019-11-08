<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghanaian footballer Kingsley Sarfo to be released from Swedish Prison on Friday after serving more than a year in jail due to rape allegations.

The 24-year-old Malmo midfielder has been behind bars since June 2018 facing a two and half year jail sentence for defiling a teenager but former Asante Kotoko star has been exonerated of any crime as investigations have proven that the rape allegations leveled against him were false.

According to reports in the Swedish media via report via GhanaWeb, Sarfo will be allowed to continue his football career with Scandinavia club and will not be deported to his country upon his release from jail due to an evidence presented by his lawyers, the child rape case was fabricated by the girl who claimed to be fourteen years.

The midfielder will now be restored to his rights and freedom but it remains unclear if he will resume his playing career with Malmo FF with his contract was terminated following his sentence back in 2018.

Sarfo started his career with Asante Kotoko before heading to Europe to have a spell at Rosengård, BW 90, IK Sirius and Malmö FF but he earned his debut call-up to feature for Ghana in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uganda.