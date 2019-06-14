<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enyimba goalkeeper Fatau Dauda has hinted that he is set to leave the club after helping the People’s Elephant win a record eighth Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title.

The Ghanaian shot-stopper played a crucial role as the Aba club won the 2018-19 NPFL title following a 3-0 win against Akwa United in their last match of the Championship Play-offs at the Agege Stadium Lagos on Wednesday.

It was the former AshantiGold goalie’s third major career trophy and the third with three different clubs in Africa in the space of five years.

Dauda won the The FA Cup with South African giants Orlando Pirates in 2014, returned to Ghana and won the Ghana Premier League title with AshantiGold in 2015 and has added another medal to his blistering career so far by winning the Nigeria Professional League title with Enyimba FC.

However, Dauda has revealed his desire to seek a new challenge elsewhere with a post on his Twitter handle.

“It’s done again by Allah;☝️, winning titles is my portion &

2014 – FA cup winner Orlando Pirates, 2015- league winner Ashantigold S/C

2019- league winner Enyimba F/C &

Next Destination loading.;☝️

#Borntowin,” Dauda tweeted.

The 34-year-old linked up with Enyimba from Ghana Premier League outfit AshantiGold in 2016 and quickly established himself as the club’s first choice goalkeeper.

Dauda was the Black Stars of Ghana first choice goalkeeper at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa.