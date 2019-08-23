<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Black Stars of Ghana striker Junior Agogo is dead at the age of 40

The London-born suffered a stroke back in 2015 which left him debilitated just two years after retiring from playing.

According to Ghanasoccernet .com reports that Agogo he passed away in England on Thursday morning.

Agogo was one of Ghana’s top stars at the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations, he scored the match-winner against Nigeria in the quarter-final and he went on to have 27 caps during the height of his career between 2006 and 2009 where he found back of the net 12 times.

Agogo started his career with Sheffield Wednesday before a spell with Oldham Athletic, Chester City, Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Chicago Fire, Colorado Rapids, San Jose Earthquakes, Queens Park Rangers, Barnet, Bristol Rovers, Nottingham Forest, Zamalek SC, Apollon Limassol and Hibernian.