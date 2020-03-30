<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana has lost another footballing great by the passing on of former Black Stars captain Kwasi Owusu on Monday.

The former attacker passed away in Sunyani, aged 72.

His death comes only a day after the demise of Ghana’s 1978 Africa Cup of Nations star Opoku Afriyie.

Owusu is believed to be Ghana’s second-most prolific scorer with 36 goals for the national team, behind only Asamoah Gyan, who has 51 strikes to his name.





In an interview with Goal in 2015, Owusu said he believed he remains Ghana’s top scorer in history, claiming he netted over 70 goals for the Black Stars but he has been disadvantaged by the lack of records to prove it.

He featured at the 1970 Afcon in Sudan, scoring three goals to help the Black Stars claim silver.

At club level, he played for now second-tier side Bofoakwa Tano.