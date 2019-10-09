<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ghana joined Nigeria as the high profile names to get knocked out of the 2020 CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament, following their 1-0 defeat to Kenya on Tuesday.

The Black Queens lost the second-leg of the tie 1-0; after extra time, having played a goalless result in the first-leg.

Ghana, who are three times runner ups of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations, have now failed to reach any Olympic Games, having failed in five previous attempts.

They join Nigeria, who were held 1-1 at home by Ivory Coast and failed to progress to the next round of qualifiers on away-goal rules, after a goalless first-leg in Abidjan.