Ghana failed to score for the second straight game as their international friendly encounter against Ivory Coast ended in a goalless draw at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday.

The Ivorians were largely dominant in the game and could have won. Akonnor’s side in comparison were poor throughout, struggling to find a way to trouble their opponents.

After the disappointing 1-0 loss to Morocco, a response was expected from Ghana in front of their home fans but it ended in disappointment.

Ghana’s biggest chance came at the end of the first half where Thomas Partey tried one from distance but saw his shot saved by the opposition goalkeeper.





Ivory Coast nearly found the net before that. A brilliant one-two exposed the Black Stars defence but the finishing at the end was lacking.

Max Gradel’s goal-bound free-kick in the 91st minute was tipped over the bar by Lawrence Ati Zigi, who started ahead of Razak Abalora after the latter’s unpardonable error against Morocco.

The result means Ghana end their international round of games without a win and failing to score a goal.

Akonnor would be disappointed with the results, but he has time to address the problems in the team before their World Cup qualifier opener against Ethiopia.

Aside from Ethiopia, Ghana will play South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group G. Ghana must top the group to reach the third round, which is the final stage of the qualification process.

The third round will see the 10 group winners from the second round drawn into five home-and-away ties. The winners of each tie will advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.