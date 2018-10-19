



Ghana Football Association (GFA)’s Normalization Committee has apologized to members of the media.

This is after the foul exchanges that ensued between a member of the committee and a journalist at a media conference in Ghana’s capital city, Accra on Wednesday.

Ekow Asmah, who is a freelance journalist, had asked why the journalists at the event were told to clap for Lawyer Duah Adonteng.

The member of the committee, Adonteng, arrived late, more than an hour after the event had begun.

The Normalization Committee has since released the following statement:

A statement read: “The Normalization Committee unequivocally apologies for the unfortunate incident that occurred at the media interaction on the 17th of October, 2018 at the Alisa Hotel.”

“We believe in treating each other and all stakeholders with respect, this includes respect for each other’s time.”

“We are counting on all stakeholders to work with us to reform the beautiful game of Football in Ghana.” ”

“The Committee appreciates and thanks all of you who joined us and offered valuable suggestions and comments. Mrs. Lucy Quist, Vice President, Normalization Committee.”