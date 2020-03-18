<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Asante Kotoko will screen its players for the deadly coronavirus disease when the team reconvene after a short break, management member Nana Gyambibi Coker has revealed.

The club broke camp in the aftermath of Ghana’s suspension of all football competitions, including the Premier League, on Sunday in compliance to a directive by national president Nana Akufo-Addo.

The temporary ban on the league was to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19, which has infected six persons in the West African nation so far.

“The initial two weeks break has been reviewed to one week but we’ve made the players aware that they will be tested for Covid-19 anytime they are called to resume training,” Nana Coker told OTEC FM.





“Every member of the team is aware of this exercise. But for now, no player is yet to be tested.”

The coronavirus pandemic has ground a lot of football competitions in Africa to a halt, with the likes of Ghana, South Africa and Morocco suspending their national leagues.

Other nations elsewhere such as the USA, Spain, Germany, England, Italy and France have similarly postponed their championships.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, Chelsea and England attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi and Juventus duo Daniel Rugani and Blaise Matuidi are among the high-profile sportsmen to have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

Globally, over 194,021 people have been infected while 7864 deaths have been recorded so far.