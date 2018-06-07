Ghana has dissolved its national football association after its president was filmed apparently accepting a “cash gift”.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was pictured taking $65,000 (£48,000) from an undercover reporter pretending to be a businessman keen to invest in Ghanaian football.

He has not commented on the allegations.

Sports Minister Isaac Asiama said the association had been “dissolved with immediate effect”, GhanaWeb reported.

Correspondents say the undercover investigation by controversial journalist Anas Aremayaw Anas has raised questions about the nature of football in Africa.