Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has taken the positives from their 1-0 defeat to Morocco in Tuesday’s international match.

A second half howler by Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora led to defender Jawad El Yamiq scoring the only goal as the Atlas Lions won the tight contest in Rabat.

The defeat is Akonnor’s third since his appointment as head coach in January last year. His record now reads seven games, three wins, three defeats and a draw.

Despite the defeat, Akonnor is satisfied with the performance of his team.

“In my opinion, we didn’t look bad at all, first of all, it was important for me to see how disciplined we could play, the team spirit, work ethics, we showed great understanding of how to play,” Akonnor said.

“Obviously we played against an opponent who have been very, very good in previous matches and like I said earlier on they have not lost a match since the 2019 AFCON.”





“We made things very, very difficult for them especially in the first half and in the second half, we opened up and attacked. If you look at the way we played the negative part is that we lost so there have been a lot of positives.”

“We have some few guys to join us, if we get all of them and work like this, I think going forward we are very hopeful.”

Akonnor has now shifted his focus to Black Stars’ next game against Ivory Coast on Saturday.

Today, we will have a meeting to discuss the match. What we did right and what went wrong and we look forward to the Ivory Coast match and going to that game, we have to do video analysis and see how best we can play and of course, outsmart them and win the match. We need to win and that is what we are concerned about,” he added.