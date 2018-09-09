Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed that he will recall his experienced players ahead of their next 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier (Group F) next month.

England-based striker Jordan Ayew, Turkey-based forwards Andre Ayew and Asamoah Gyan will be recalled for future matches of the Black Stars.

Appiah had left out the three key players for their clash against Kenya that the Black Stars surprisingly lost 1-0 away on Saturday.

“I have good players, who are capable of doing a good job. It is the time for other young players to show what they can do even for future matches,” Appiah said on Ghana Soccer Net.

“We have a lot of players in Ghana and I am working to understand and know them well.

“It does not mean that the door is closed for the three players, or any other player left out…no, only that we are also giving a chance to others so that we can evaluate the depth and quality of players we have in Ghana,” he added.

“We are just trying the new players and that does not mean those left out are not part of us.

“I have good players in my squad, who can do the job so we are not worried. We have to take our chances and defend well because we are playing away from home.”

The draw left Ghana placed third on the Group F standings with two games played, while Kenya are placed second on the table.

Ghana will host Sierra Leone in their next Group F game in October 2018, while Kenya will be away to Ethiopia.