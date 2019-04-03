<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The captain of Ghana’s national women’s side, Elizabeth Addo, says she is “excited” about joining Chinese Super League team, Jiangsu Suning.

The 25-year old midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the Nanjing-based club as a free agent after leaving USA side Seattle Reign in February.

“Excited to have signed for Jiangsu Suning lfc,” Addo tweeted.

“Thanks to my boss Michael Kallback and Neverland Management for facilitating my move to China.”

Addo becomes the fourth African player to move to the Chinese Women’s Super League this year after Nigeria’s Francisca Ordega and the South Africa duo of Linda Motlhalo and Thembi Kgatlana.

She reunites with Malawian forward Tabitha Chawinga, a former teammate at Swedish club Kvarnsvedens.

Addo spent her youth career with Ghanaian club Tesano Ladies before moving to another Ghanaian side Athleta Ladies to launch her senior career in 2007.

She went on to play for Nigerian club Rivers Angels, ZFK Spartak Subotica of Serbia, Hungarian side Farencvarosi, Kvarnsvedens and Seattle Reign who loaned her to Australian club Western Sydney Wanderers before they parted ways.

At international level, Addo played for the Ghanaian U-14s, U-17s, U-20s and U-23s national teams as well as the senior side.

She made her Black Queens debut in 2012 and has made 25 appearances so far including her eight matches at both the 2016 and 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, scoring 10 goals.

Addo was named in the Confederation of African Football’s 2018 Nations Cup Best XI, despite Ghana’s failure to go beyond the group stage.