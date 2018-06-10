The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Executive Committe has set up a five man committee to restructure the activities of the association following the revelations from the Anas Expose.

The committee will see to the redesign of a new system that will ensure there is a new administration in place.

The executive committee met on June 8, 2018 and decided as follows:

“All Officials of the GFA, shown to have allegedly committed various acts of misconduct, in the Tiger Eye PI documentary titled Number 12 shall step aside from their positions and steer away from all football related activities with immediate effect.”

“The conduct of the said Officials has been referred to the GFA Ethics Committee chaired by COP Kofi Boakye to go through the Judicial Process. The GFA shall not interfere in the works of the Ethics Committee and shall embrace any decision that the Ethics Committee may come out with. That the Referees Appointment Committee has been dissolved. That all the competitions of the GFA have temporary been put on hold.”

“That a five member team comprising of Messrs Kweku Eyiah (Leader), Benjamin Nab Eyison, Kurt Okraku (Spokesperson), Isaac Addo and Samuel Opoku Nti has been tasked to meet Government for a resolution of the current impasse as well as draw up a program for lasting reforms.”

“The GFA shall soon come out with a road map for the elections of a substantive President in accordance with its Statutes. That the GFA wishes to assure the general public that it shall take all legitimate steps to restore confidence and trust in the beautiful game. In this respect as a first step, the GFA wishes to offer its sincerest and unconditional apologies to the entire nation and all our stake holders,” a statement read.