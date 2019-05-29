<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Parma forward Gervinho will not play at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations but Wilfried Bony has a chance to feature for the Elephants in Egypt after he was named in the 27-man provisional squad.

Lille star Nicolas Pepe, Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha and Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier made the cut.

The former Arsenal star had a fine debut season with Parma where he scored 11 goals in 30 Serie A outings.

After scoring five goals in seven games for Al Arabi in the Qatar Stars League, Kamara added Wilfried Bony to his seven-man attack with the hope of banking on his Afcon experience.

Before heading to Egypt to take on South Africa, Morocco and Namibia in Group D, the Elephants have lined up a friendly against Comoros in the French coastal city, Boulogne-sur-Mer on June 7, and then they take on Uganda on June 15.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Sylvain Gbohouo, Ali Badra, Tape Ira Eliezer, Abdoul Karim Cisse.

Defenders: Serge Aurier, Mamadou Bagayoko, Wonlo Coulibaly, Abdoulaye Bamba, Ismael Traore, Wilfried Kanon, Simon Deli, Cheick Comara.

Midfielders: Franck Kessie, Serey Die, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Michael Seri, Ibrahim Sangare, Victorien Angban, Ismael Diomande.

Forwards: Jonathan Kodjia, Max Gradel, Nicolas Pepe, Wilfried Zaha, Maxwel Cornet, Wilfried Bony, Yohan Boli, Roger Assale.