Gervinho was on the scoresheet as Parma demolished Micheldorf 4-0 in a pre-season game on Tuesday.

The Ivory Coast international, who scored a brace in his side’s stalemate against Turkish club Trabzonspor on Saturday, continued with the fine form.

The Ivory Coast international put the Roberto D’Aversa’s men in front in the 16th minute of the encounter to ignite the surge of goals.

Hernani doubled the lead in the 34th minute before Luigi Scaglia and Matti Sprocati completed the commanding performance with their second-half strikes.

Gervinho, who notched 11 league goals last season, will hope to continue the form in their next friendly games against Burnley and Sampdoria on August 3 and 9 respectively.

Parma will open their 2019-20 Serie A campaign against champions Juventus on Saturday, August 24.