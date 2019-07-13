<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

After three disappointing seasons in Italy, Roma have sent midfielder Gerson back to Brazil.

On Friday, the Italian outfit announced they have sold the 22-year-old to Flamengo for €11.8m plus 10 per cent of any future transfer fee.

Gerson has signed a deal that will keep him in Rio de Janeiro until 2023.

“I am happy. It is an honor. I look forward to wearing the sacred shirt and playing for the biggest crowd in the world.”

Roma splashed the cash on Gerson in 2016, spending €15m to bring the player in from Fluminense.

However, he failed to live up to the hype, featuring just 42 times for the club and spent the entirety of last season on loan at Fiorentina.