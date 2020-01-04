<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Leicester City defender Gerry Taggart believes Kelechi Iheanacho is more determined than ever to score in his recent outings for the Foxes.

Iheanacho struggled to get into reckoning for Leicester City at the start of the campaign but he has earned plaudits for his recent performance for the club.

The Nigeria international has scored scored three goals and provided two goals in five league games for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

“He’s showing glimpses of his quality, he’s had an amazing time. He has improved, he looks hungrier with the way he plays the game,” Taggart told LCTV.

“There is a bit more up tempo compared to the way he used to play in the past. He is also scoring a proper center forward’s goal,” he said.

Iheanacho is expected to be in action for Leicester City in Saturday’s (today) Emirates FA Cup clash against Wigan Athletic.