



Steven Gerrard has revealed what new signing and Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun will add to Glasgow Rangers.

Balogun, 32, on Friday completed a one-year contract move to Rangers after departing relegated Wigan Athletic.

And Liverpool legend Gerrard believes Balogun’s experience will be a big addition to his side.

“I am pleased to secure the signature of Leon,” Gerrard said on Rangers’ official website.

“He is an experienced centre half who will add strength and depth to our squad.





“His experience in the Premier League as well as his international pedigree strengthens our squad and will assist in the development of our young defenders.

“Leon has just finished a round of competitive fixtures with Wigan so will hit the ground running. He’s a positive and bright character and we are looking forward to his influence around the group.”

After struggling for game time at Brighton and Hove Albion whom he joined in May 2018, Balogun signed for Wigan Athletic on 31 January 2020 on a six-month loan deal.

On 25 June 2020, he signed a short term permanent contract with the Latics until the end of the 2019–20 season.