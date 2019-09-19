<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rangers’ coach Steve Gerrard has called on his wards including recently capped Nigeria international Joseph Aribo to ensure victory in today’s Europa League home fixture against Feyenoord as a mark of respect to the late Ibrox legend Fernando Ricksen.

The former international who made over 250 appearances for the Ibrox club, reportedly died yesterday after years of battling with Motor Neuron Disease and Gerrard has demanded a performance that pays tribute to Ricksen in their Europa League opener today.

He said: “It’s very sad news for everyone connected to the club and, more importantly, his young family. On behalf of the club I would like to pay tribute. He was a fantastic player who had a decorated career.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of emotions in the stadium tomorrow and I think Fernando deserves that. I’m sure both sets of supporters will pay their respects.

“We ask the supporters to get right behind the team because I think it would be a nice tribute to him if we can put in a good performance and try to get maximum points.

“I think everyone knows before a ball is kicked, if that was the case, we’d certainly dedicate it to him and his family.

“It’s very sad. I’m sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we who are responsible for tomorrow night’s performance want to do everything we can to try and get a win and dedicate it to him,” he stated.