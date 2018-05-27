Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi will be fit to play against England on June 2 after recovering fully from a hamstring injury, according to coach Gernot Rohr.

“Ndidi has been following a special programme for his club and for us,” the coach disclosed.

“After tomorrow, I think he can return to the team training and I hope to have him for the game against England.”

Today, Ndidi again trained on his own, apart from the main squad as he fights to be fully fit for the World Cup next month.

The former U17 and U20 international defensive midfielder has become an integral part of the Eagles leading up to Russia 2018.