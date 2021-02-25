



Gernot Rohr has warned the Golden Eaglets not to take their opponents for granted at next month’s U17 AFCON in Morocco, while recalling that he gave Victor Osimhen his Super Eagles debut against Tanzania and the current Eaglets are not far away from achieving such milestone.

The Eaglets have been drawn in a fair Group A along with Algeria, Congo and Tanzania.

“It’s not an easy group,” warned Rohr when he visited the U17 training camp in Abuja today.





“Algeria and Congo have very strong teams, while Tanzania are outsiders.

“So, you have to be careful because there are no small tams and all teams are well prepared.”

He also told the Eaglets they could also dream to play for the Super Eagles soon as he was the one who capped Osimhen fresh from the U17 World Cup.

“In my first match against Tanzania in Uyo, I took one U17 player in 2016. You know who? Victor Osimhen.

“He was coming from the U17 team.

“So, you boys are already close (to Super Eagles).”