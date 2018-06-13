Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has said he will wait till the last minute before he picks his starting XI for Saturday’s opening World Cup game against Croatia.

“I will wait till the last minute to announce the team to start the game (vs Croatia),” Rohr said at a press conference in Essentuki.

“I wish to see who is really fit.”

There are already speculations that Rohr will make a few changes to his usual starting XI as some of the top stars are still battling to be physically fit for the tournament.

He again said he was satisfied with the work on the players’ fitness at the training camp in Austria.

“The team are ready physically after we worked well and showed commitment in Austria,” he said.

“We have another three days to be ready tactically.”