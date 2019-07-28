<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles German coach Gernot Rohr said he was not giving up on the possibility of wooing striker Odion Ighalo back to the fold despite his recent shock retirement from international football.

Goals by the Shanghai Greenland Shenhua’s striker helped the Super Eagles clinched Bronze at the recently concluded Total Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where he equally clinched the top scorer award with his five strikes.

“We have to work hard for the success of a new goal scorer,” the 66-year-old Rohr stated. “Of course, we have some new strikers that you know already but Ighalo is such an experienced and aesthetic striker that we are going to miss him.

“I still have very good relationship with Ighalo; but I want’ him to rest now and get over his injury and I would talk to him about his retirement. Even if I have to go China, I would go and talk to him.

“I like this man because he’s a good example of professionalism and very exemplary as one of our captains and all the time, I always want excellent relationship with my players and I don’t think it’s finished with Ighalo if I stay.”

Meanwhile, the former Bordeaux coach has hinted about the quick return of Leicester City’s striker Kelechi Iheanacho after he was excluded from the 23-man list to the 2019 AFCON.

“Work has already started and I know that this player Kelechi Iheanacho can still do a good job for us,” noted Rohr. “Kelechi too can score goals and I think that his omission from the AFCON would be a big motivation for him.

“I was talking with him throughout the AFCON because he’s still a congruent part of our team and I know he wants to work harder now because he has understood the professional ways of doing things.

“I know that Kelechi can be an interesting player for the Super Eagles,” he reitreated.