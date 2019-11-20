<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr paid a courtesy call on Nigeria Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare on Wednesday morning in Abuja.

Rohr’s visit to Dare in the minister’s office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium came few days after the Super Eagles’ perfect start to their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles defeated the Squirrels of Benin 2-1 at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo last week Wednesday and edged out the Crocodiles of Lesotho in their second game on Sunday in Maseru.

“Gernot Rohr, @NGSuperEagles coach, pays a courtesy call on Minister, @SundayDareSD, this morning at the Moshood Abiola Stadium. He thanked Mr. Rohr for the work in the last 3 years, saying “Nigeria is a football loving nation. We love our football & we also love our victories,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of office of the Minister of Youth and Sports development.

The minister according to a release from his office promised to support the coach and the team to succeed even as he expressed deep concerns on the current state of football in Nigeria with an optimistic assertion that things would get better.

“Are we happy about where our football is at the moment? Not exactly but we know there’s an ongoing process that will make this country a better football nation. That process is on and you are part of the process,” Dare stated .

Dare further expressed hope that the Super Eagles would maintain the recent victories against Benin and Lesotho in subsequent matches.

He urged the coach to share experiences with the domestic league coaches.