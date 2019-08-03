<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has hailed the transfer of Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen to French club Lille from Belgian side Sporting Charleroi.

Rohr in a chat with newsmen from his base in France, however, charged the former U- 17 World Cup highest goal scorer to seize the opportunity to snatch the top striker’s position in the Eagles through his performance for the UEFA Champions League campaigner Lille this season.

“I knew already while we were in Egypt during the last AFCON that Victor (Osimhen) will go to Lille of France because he spoke with me about this club. I kept telling him that it was a good choice and I am very happy about it.

“Victor can progress very much by playing for the club in Ligue 1 and most importantly in the Champions League. Right now we (Super Eagles) don’t have any player (playing) in the Champions League this season.

“I hope that he will be able to play for the Lille in the Champions League. I believe he can. He must put in hard work to first break into Lille’s first team which I belief he has the talent and the quality to do so.

“I am optimistic. Its a good chance for him now to find the position in the attack of the Super Eagles. But he has to play which is not easy in such a big team like Lille. So we expect to see a lot from him in France. This is good for the Super Eagles”, Rohr said.