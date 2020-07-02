



Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr believes Victor Osimhen has what it takes to get to the level of former Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba.

Osimhen enjoyed a successful debut campaign with Ligue 1 club Lille, netting 18 times and grabbing six assists in 38 games across all competitions.

The 21-year-old was also voted the club’s player of the year and also picked up the prize for the Best African Player in the French League.

Many have compared the pacy forward to Drogba who was one of the most fearsome strikers during his active days.





Drogba scored 100 goals in 226 league appearances for Chelsea between 2004 and 2012.

He is also Ivory Coast’s all-time top scorer with 65 goals in 105 appearances.

” I don’t know, it’s an important comparison, but I don’t rule it out,” Rohr told Radio Punto Nuovo when asked about the similarities between Osimhen and Drogba.

“He has everything he needs to become a player of that level. Victor is someone who always wants to grow and improve, technically and tactically.

“Then he is a smart boy, intelligent and I repeat: he has everything it takes to get to the level of Didier Drogba.”