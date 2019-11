Super Eagles coach Genort Rohr has stated that it is absolutely inappropriate to pressurise any player into playing for the country’s national team.

Speaking in a chat, Rohr stated that it will be good to have such a massive talent like Ebere in the team but no announcement should be made about it yet.

”It’s just like you want a girl friend, if you go and make pressure on her she might say NO, but, if you wait for the good moments, she will come,” says Rohr.