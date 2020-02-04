<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles Captain Austin Cerezo Eguavoen has asked coach Gernot Rohr to bring back Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho back to the National team.

Rohr has a strategy and a policy where by, no player would be invited for the national team if such a player is not a regular player for his club.

However, due to Iheanacho recent rise in form, Eguavoen believes the lad deserves to be back in the national team set up.





”I have always been a fan of Kelechi Iheanacho, but the coach of the Super Eagles has an invitation policy which should be respected. Cerezo said.

”Earlier in the season, Iheanacho was not a regular in his club but now, he seems to have rediscover his form and he is back scoring goals, so for me, he should be called back to the Super Eagles team.