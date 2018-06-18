Coach Hamza Abara, Acting Head Coach of Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna, has advised Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr, to fortify the clubs midfield and defence.

Abara, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Minna lamented the 0-2 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

“If Nigeria must make any good impact against Iceland come June 22 in St. Petersburg Stadium, Russia, then our technical adviser must fortify our midfield and defence to be better than what we witnessed against Croatia,’’ he said.

He said that Rohr had a game plane to win the match but unfortunately luck was not on his side.

“The coach tried his best but it did not work, right now, we have to forget the defeat and look forward to how to win the next match.

“The midfield and defence have to be up and doing, they have to be mobile and always go for the ball,’’ he said.

The coach noted that Nigeria lost to Croatia on Saturday because the Croats defence was more compact.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles lost to Croatia through an own goal by Oghenekaro Etebo and a Luka Modric penalty kick.

NAN reports that Rohr had said the team’s loss to Croatia was due to “many mistakes’’ that the technical crew has noted and looking forward to correcting them.

Rohr, however, assured Nigerians that he and his assistants would go on to ensure the team improved upon their performance before their encounter with Iceland.