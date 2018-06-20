As Super Eagles of Nigeria continue to intensify preparation ahead of their Friday’s make or break tie against Iceland in Volgograd, former Super Eagles captain Garba Lawal has urged Rohr to field players who are willing to give 200% on the pitch of play

Nigeria lost their first game against Croatia which has reduced their chances of advancing to the next round of the World football show piece in Russia.

According to the former Lobi Stars midfielder who spoke with newsmen said, “I want to believe Rohr knows what he’s doing and do the needful in order to ensure that we don’t struggle again against Iceland on Friday.

“My advice for him is to field players who are willing to give 200% of their best on the pitch of play as anything other than a positive result in this game means we are out of the tournament.”