Gernot Rohr has turned to Nigeria-German Maduka Okoye to solve Super Eagles goalkeeper crisis after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations third-place finish in Egypt.

The three-time Africa Champions are struggling with a reliable number one keeper to replace former Wolves stopper Carl Ikeme who quit football due to leukaemia in June 2017 one year before 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Rohr has given Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Francis Uzoho chance to feature in just concluded tournament in eight but the German tactician is not satisfied with trio performance as he continued his search for a permanent solution in the goalkeeping department.

The 66-year-old coach has told Sports Extra that he would invite Fortuna Düsseldorf II safe hands Okoye to give him an opportunity to prove himself after the 19-year-old who was born in Germany to a Nigerian father and German mother insist his desire to represent Super Eagles ahead of his country of birth, thus making the job of convincing him easier for Rohr and his technical crew.

“My aim is to improve all the departments in the team. The most important ones are the goalkeeper and then the goal scorer, they are already two challenges now, we’ve been working on it for a long time now,”

“We knew the problem in the goalkeeping department before the AFCON, and that it could be a big problem at the AFCON. So, the bronze medal is really an achievement and we could have even gotten to the final. When you go to the history of winners of AFCON, you must be good in this position, you must be very good and I think we can be.

“So, for the goalkeeper position, we have Maduka Okoye, who plays for Dusseldorf; he will be a good one (keeper), I think.”

Okoye was invited to the U-23 national side for an Olympics qualifier earlier in the year but club commitments held him back.