Former Nigeria international, Edema Fuludu, has expressed his reservations about home-based Super Eagles, playing against Brazil on October 13, at the Singapore National Stadium.

Brazil on Friday, announced a strong 23-man squad for the international friendly, with names like Neymar Jnr, Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho.

Fuludu, speaking with AllNigeriaSoccer, also spoke about the previous friendly with Ukraine, which ended 2-2 in Dnipro.

“I was really excited about the speed and dexterity of our attack against Ukraine and you can see the power of youth in contemporary football at top level.

“This team (Super Eagles) will gel with time although the time-frame to work together is always a constrain,” he said.

On the call for some new home based Eagles to face coach Tite’s team, Fuludu gave a damming assessment of the quality of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“Our league is not developing in real terms and home based players are not getting the requisite motivation unless they leave our shores and it is not good enough.

“Nevertheless we have young players in our league with innate inimitable abilities that can blossom with exposure. Invite them and groom them before they disappear again to the foreign leagues but it will boost our league.

“Brazil is a super power in world football but not invincible. Let’s play against the best (with our best players) to see how good we can be.

“Home boys invited should be on the bench to observe against Brazil, absorb the atmosphere and feel the heat for tomorrow (future),” Fuludu added.