Ahead of Today’s CAF 2019 AFCON draw, Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has tipped host nation, Egypt as favorites to win the title.

The Pharaohs are seven times winners of African football’s biggest prize; the most by any team, and the availability of mesmerizing Attacker in Mohamed Salah “makes them stronger”, Rohr told newsmen.

Meanwhile, Nigeria joins Egypt, Cameroon, Tunisia, Morocco, and Senegal in Pool A as the seeded teams ahead of the draw Today in Cairo.