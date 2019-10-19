<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ Chief Coach Gernot Rohr has thrown his weight behind Fortuna Dusseldorf’ Club of Germany’s goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to excel in Eagles’ colours in the absence of injured Eagles’ first-choice goalkeeper Francis Uzoho.

“(Maduka) Okoye did his job well when he came in to replace injured (Francis) Uzoho in Brazil friendly match. But he is still very young. He is just 20 years old now.

“We will see if we can do something with him. But it is vividly clear that he had a promising beginning in the Brazil game. He is also happy to have the first cap.

“As regards replacement for injured Francis Uzoho, I won’t name replacement now because we have not concluded the list for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho.

“But like I said Okoye has good quality and would be a great goalkeeper with what I have seen with his composure against Brazil”, Rohr disclosed to newsmen.