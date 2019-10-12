<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles and Glasgow Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is fit and in tremendous form to start for Nigeria against the Samba Boys of Brazil in the international friendly in Singapore on Sunday.

The Glasgow Rangers’ star copped an injury during a Scottish League Cup clash with Livingston on September 25, but he was fit enough to make Gerard’s squad for the Premier League game against Hamilton Academy at the weekend from there he made the trip to Singapore.

Eagles’ Manager Gernot Rohr has now given Aribo clean bill of health to make the Eagles’ starting line up against Brazil on Sunday. He is now a sure bet to partner Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi in the heart of the Eagles’ midfield.

Rohr also showered praises on the duo of newly invited Granada FC of Spain midfielder Ramon Azeez and Peter Olayinka who plays for Slavia Praha.

“The new players did well and Aribo could be able to start the game”, Rohr told newsmen from Singapore.

The Franco-German football tactician also confessed that he would miss the hard tackling and battling defensive midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo who missed out from the Singapore party too.

The Eagles’ gaffer believed that Ndidi is capable of blocking the loopholes that may be created by Etebo’s absence. He is also counting on Aribo to do a good job in that position too.

“Yes we will miss Etebo but Ndidi can play again”, added Rohr.