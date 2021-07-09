Gernot Rohr tips England to win Euro 2020 final

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has tipped England to beat Italy in Sunday’s final of Euro 2020.

The German tactician stated this in an interview with The Nation, where he revealed that the Three Lions will have a slim edge over their Italian counterpart.

Recall that England defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final played on Wednesday while Italy battled tooth and nail to overcome Spain 4-2 via penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in 120 minutes.

However, Rohr opined that the England team under coach Gareth Southgate is a complete team and that they will be buoyed by the Wembley fans to win on Sunday.

“Of course, England is favourite at home.