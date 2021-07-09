Football

Gernot Rohr tips England to win Euro 2020 final

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, has restated his backing for embattled head coach of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr despite increasing calls for the immediate dismissal of the German.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has tipped England to beat Italy in Sunday’s final of Euro 2020.

The German tactician stated this in an interview with The Nation, where he revealed that the Three Lions will have a slim edge over their Italian counterpart.

Recall that England defeated Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final played on Wednesday while Italy battled tooth and nail to overcome Spain 4-2 via penalties after the game had ended 1-1 in 120 minutes.

However, Rohr opined that the England team under coach Gareth Southgate is a complete team and that they will be buoyed by the Wembley fans to win on Sunday.

“Of course, England is favourite at home.

