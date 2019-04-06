<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr has praised the Eagles, the coaching crew and himself for pushing the team to the 3rd best position in Africa and 42nd best in the world having taking over the team when it was not faring well in the FIFA Rankings over two years ago.

He, however predicted more successes for the team in months to come if the team and officials are well taking care of and all necessary incentives due to coaches, players and officials of the team are promptly given to them.

“I could vividly remember taking over this team when the Eagles were 13th best in Africa and 67th best in the world with a game lost on the green carpet in Algeria as at the time I arrived Nigeria then. But I am very happy and proud to see that the team has gradually climbed up to number 3 in Africa and number 42 in the world.

“This is a huge lift when we consider where we are coming from. I also strongly believe that we can even do better going to this year’s AFCON in Egypt. We must prepare very well and all the needed incentives must be applied to lift the players morale so also is the coaches and staff. I believed that when everybody is happy there is room for great results to be achieved”, Rohr disclosed to SportingLife yesterday.