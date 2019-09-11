<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is satisfied with the performance of his team in Tuesday night’s 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena.

The West Africans tormented the hosts defence in the first half and led 2-0 at the break courtesy of Joe Aribo and Victor Osimhen goals.

Debutant, Joe Aribo put the Super Eagles ahead in the fourth minute following an enterprising display of skills by Samuel Kalu.

Three minutes after the hour-mark, the Super Eagles doubled their lead with Lille star Victor Osimhen scoring his first goal for the three-time African champion from the spot to further silence the the home fans.

Ukraine finally broke the Super Eagles resistance in the 78th minute, thanks to Oleksandr Zinchenko’s brilliant movement and finish.

A minute later – 79th minute, Roman Yaremchuk netted a controversial hand-aided goal to draw the hosts level, and both teams both sides battled to end it in stalemate in Dnipro.

“We saw a great match. Both teams played quality football. We dominated the first half, but Ukraine played at home, so the result is natural. After the break, they did much better,”Rohr told reporters after the game.

“Would I like to win Ukraine’s national team in an official tournament? No. This team is ranked 24th in the FIFA rankings, leading the way in its Euro-2020 qualifying group and is likely to reach the finals of the continent. ”