



Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr has predicted that 2022 will be tough for Nigeria’s senior national football team because of the loaded qualifiers his team would have to negotiate to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup.

The Eagles handler is however confident of his team’s chances of picking the two important tickets as a result of the quality of the team which according to him is loaded with ambitious and talented very young players that are desperate to make the Nation proud and also make name for themselves.





“The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is postponed. It is the same for everybody so it is not a disadvantage. We have more time to prepare so also other countries too.

“We can continue the qualifiers and start at the same time the World Cup qualifiers.

“But it will be a tough Year 2022 because already in 2021 there is a lot of qualifying games to play by the (Super Eagles) team.

“I think we will have the time for a few friendly games.

“In the Year 2022 if we have qualified for both the World Cup and the AFCON there will be a lot, lot of games to play. So it’s definitely going to be a tough year (2022)”, the Eagles’ Manager told newsmen in a chat from his base in France.