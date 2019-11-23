<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has claimed that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham snubbed Nigeria for England, because he was put under pressure from the media and fans.

Abraham and his club teammate Fikayo Tomori, have now played cap-tying games for the Three Lions against Czech Republic and Kosovo respectively.

“This is a very special case where we have players like Ola Aina, Tammy Abraham, Tomori and a host of others who were in the news concerning their international career.

“If you put too much pressure, it is not good for the players. You must sit down together, speak. We are working on it but it is not good to announce. Give them time to think about it.

“It is always difficult for the players to pick a country to play for. It is like looking for a girlfriend and put her under pressure, she will not come but if you wait for a good moment to speak with her, perhaps she will come,” Rohr told reporters in Abuja.