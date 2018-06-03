Gernot Rohr has said the biggest positive he took from a 2-1 defeat to England was that the Super Eagles can thrive in a 3-5-2 formation as against their usual 4-2-3-1 system.

The Eagles used mainly the 4-2-3-1 formation to qualify for Russia 2018, but on Saturday against England it did not work for them in the first half and that forced Rohr to come up with the 3-5-2 system.

The tactical change saw a livelier Eagles who pulled a goal back and made it more of a contest against The Three Lions in the second half.

“The most positive is the second half because the team did well, we scored a very nice goal immediately and this organisation (3-5-2) gave us a lot of satisfaction

“We now have other possibilities tactically and the players who came in did very well especially in midfield, we played football like we want to play.

“In the first half we chased the ball.

“What we saw in the second half was very positive.”

It was also the 3-5-2 the Eagles played in the second half to beat Argentina 4-2 in a friendly in November.