Nigeria head coach Gernot Rohr will be keen to get positive news on his top striker Odion Ighalo who picked up an injury in the Chinese Super League clash between his club Shanghai Shenhua and Tianjin Teda on Friday.

Ighalo picked up the injury in the 12th minute of the encounter played at Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium and was replaced by Wu Yizhen.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw Giovanni Moreno cancelling out Jonathan‘s opener for Tianjin Teda.

The former Watford star has scored seven goals in nine league games for Shanghai Shenhua this season.

The striker is currently the third highest goal scorer in the CSL behind Graziano Pelle and Eran Zahavi who have scored eight goals each.

Ighalo scored seven goals to emerge top scorer during the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which will start in Egypt next summer.

He is expected to undergo scan test to determine the severity of the injury which will determine his availability for the AFCON finals.

The 29-year-old bounced back into reckoning with with his impressive displays for the Super Eagles during the qualifiers after enduring a troubled spell at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Super Eagles are expected to begin preparation for Egypt 2019 on June 2nd in Asaba, Delta State.

Rohr’s charges will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a friendly match on June 8 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba and will jet out to Ismaila, Egypt to begin final preparation for the competition the next day.

Their final build up game is against the Terangha Lions of Senegal on June 16.

The three-time African champions will come up against Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in Group D at the competition.